New Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri, the new Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today (February 19, 2018) presented his credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Sougouri had served as Secretary General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad since November 2015, and as Director General of Judicial and Consular Affairs between 2013 and 2015.

From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Sougouri was First Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of Burkina Faso to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

He started service with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2004, first as Chief of Service for Transregional Organizations, and then as Director ad interim of International Organizations in 2008.

Mr. Sougouri studied at the Ouagadougou University where he obtained law degree in 1993, master degree in law in 1995, and a post-graduate diploma in international economic law in 1997. He holds a diploma in diplomatic studies from the International Relations Institute of Cameroun (2003), and a certificate of advanced studies in human rights from the University of Geneva (2012).

Mr. Sougouri had been a lecturer at the Free University of Burkina from 2004 to 2008, and at the National School for Administration and Judiciary in Ouagadougou from 2007 to 2008.

