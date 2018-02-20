South African Government Remains Committed to Intra-African Investment in the African Continent

The South African government through Trade Invest Africa (TIA) an Initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), remains committed to the agenda of intra-African investment. This was said by the Head of TIA, Ms Lerato Mataboge. Mataboge was speaking during the networking session where the dti in partnership with the South African Electrotechnical Export Council (SAEEC) hosted a high level delegation from several African countries to participate at the annual Africa Energy Indaba Conference that is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, from 20-21 February 2018.

Mataboge assured delegates of South Africa’s support and commitment to the realisation of high level intra-African trade and investment. She mentioned engagements between government, private sector and the business fraternity as imperative to the realisation of Africa trading with itself. According to her, working together by African countries is a key to addressing energy deficiencies.

“While opening up conversations to address the energy deficiency, the Continent need not miss out on the digital industrial revolution. This is a new wave that we need to apply our minds on while coming up with solutions,” said Mataboge.

According to Mataboge, bringing such a delegation from the continent present an opportunity for showcasing South African energy infrastructure capabilities that can be tapped into to benefit the energy infrastructure roll-out in those countries. She added it represents an opportunity for concrete investments partnerships to be forged among Africans.

The Chief Executive Officer of the South African Electrotechnical Export Council (SAEEC), Ms Chibone Evans expressed satisfaction on the arrival of the high delegation from Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Sudan and Zambia in the country. She cited that it was paramount for government and private sector from all these countries to be in the same room and have honest discussions and share information. The session today in welcoming the delegates is not about South Africa trading with the rest of the continent, rather about Africa trading with itself.

“Site visits are important to showcasing capabilities, for this reason, delegates will also have an opportunity to visit some of the leading South African manufacturers and suppliers of energy-related products that will showcase their capabilities and capacities in the energy sector. This will assist them in knowing were to source energy-related products and services for their own projects within the continent itself,” stated Evans.

Evans emphasised that, Africa is capable of developing its own energy infrastructure.

The overall objective of the mission is to support and facilitate intra-African trade and investments to address the continent’s energy requirements. Delegates will also participate on focused and strategic meetings programme which compliments the Indaba agenda that fits both the profile and requirements of each delegate.

The Africa Energy Indaba Conference is a signature event on the African business calendar focussing primarily on convening relevant and strategic international and local stakeholders to discuss and explore solutions for Africa's energy challenges. The solutions emerge from a combination of discussion and debating platforms provided by the Indaba to participating African governments and companies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.