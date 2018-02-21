Botswana Rugby Union Leagues Kick-off

The Botswana Rugby Union Leagues (www.BotswanaRugbyUnion.co.bw) kick-off this weekend in three separate venues. Super Rugby sees Canon Jaguars being pitted against new boys in the Super Rugby league Ryders after they were crowned champions of the President Cup last season gaining promotion to play amongst the big boys.

Canon Jaguars ended the 2017 season on high after finishing third and getting the bronze medal, and the fact that they are celebrating their 10th anniversary since the inception of rugby in their club is motivation enough to get that elusive gold medal. Last years runners up Gabs Hogs get their bye and get to relax and watch from the stands while defending champions BDF Cheetahs take on their arch rivals UB Rhinos who they haven’t lost against since the 2015 season.

2017 Reserve League champions travel to Francistown to play their first match in the President Cup against the past two years' runners up BAC North, the boys from Jwaneng have many experienced players who have been playing for other teams in various fifteens leagues and they have returned home. The game kicks off at 0800hrs, a first in a long time if not ever.

Also in the same division we see Falcons taking on BIUST, both teams played tens rugby last season and it is going to be an interesting game as old rivalries continue at a different level. In the Reserve League newly relegated Mochudi RFC watch from the side lines as they take a bye and get to gauge the competition while Canon Jaguars take on BUAN and BDF Cheetahs go against UB Rhinos.

The ladies sevens circuit starts the following weekend.

