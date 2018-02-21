Media advisory: East African Trade Development Forum, Feb 28 – 1 March 2018, Kampala, Uganda: Transforming East Africa through Trade

Media advisory: East African Trade Development Forum, Feb 28 – 1 Mar 2018: Transforming East Africa through Trade

Hosted by:

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA)

Advertisement

When:

Feb 28 – 1 Mar 2018

Where:

Kampala, Uganda, Speke Resort Munyonyo

The issues:

Trade facilitation has made a big difference to competitiveness in the East African region. Between 2010 and 2017, significant efficiency gains have been achieved at the ports and borders, and by revenue authorities as well as agencies and firms involved in trade logistics.

TMEA, her partners and others have played an important role in these achievements. Valuable lessons have been learnt. The objective of the East African Trade Development Forum is to showcase the exciting results we have achieved with our partners during our Strategy One (2010-2017), share lessons learnt, and discuss Strategy 2 (2018-2024).

REGISTER to attend the East African Trade Development Forum: https://goo.gl/qCVoCf

Plenary topics:

TMEA Achievements in Strategy 1 Achieving results through partnerships Trade, Aid and the Future Infrastructure and Trade Development in East Africa Technology and Trade in East Africa Women and Trade in East Africa

Session topics:

TMEAs journey – Partnership and Performance Improving the performance of East Africa’s trade logistics industry East African Ports – The principle Gateways to International Trade Trade Logistics: Improving Hinterland Connectivity by Rail in East Africa e-Government for Trade ICT for efficient & inclusive trade Women and Trade Declaration Empowering Women Powering Trade: Lessons on what really works Export led industrialisation – A pathway to growth & jobs? New ways of funding trade development

Key Speakers:

H.E Yoweri Museveni – President, Republic of Uganda Hon. Amelia Kyambadde – Minister, Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Uganda Mukhisa Kituyi – Secretary General – UNCTAD Liberat Mfumukeko – Secretary General – East African Community Gabriel Negatu – Director General, East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office – African Development Bank Pascal Lamy – Emeritus President, Jacques Delores Institute Dorothy Tembo – Deputy Director, International Trade Centre Ali Mufuruki – Chair and CEO, Infotek Group, Tanzania Frank Matsaert – CEO, TradeMark East Africa

Supporting partners:

East Africa Revenue Authorities, Bureaus of Standards, East Africa Community Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Private Sector and Civil Society

REGISTER to attend the East African Trade Development Forum: https://goo.gl/qCVoCf

Media Information:

Video, photos, and statements will be available for download at https://eatdf.trademarkea.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TradeMark East Africa (TMEA).