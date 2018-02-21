Rugby sevens – Kenya: Injera, Odhiambo return as Shujaa head to North America

Collins Injera, second on the HSBC Sevens World Series all time try scorers list, has recovered from a hamstring injury that has seen him out of action since December’s season opener in Dubai and is part of Innocent Simiyu’s 13 man squad for the USA and Canada rounds of the campaign.

His Stanbic Mwamba team mate Billy Odhiambo makes also the cut for his first appearance of the season after missing the opening four rounds recovering from a shoulder injury.

The duo replace Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga and Menengai Cream Homeboyz’ Augustine Lugonzo who were part of the squad in Sydney and Hamilton.

Commenting on their inclusion, Simiyu said, “Collins Injera brings a wealth of experience in the team and an added advantage in terms of motivation. We also have Billy Odhiambo who is a powerful runner and we managed to work with him during the pre-season. We’re quite interested to see how he will play…this being his first outing this season.”

Shujaa have been grouped in Pool A with Fiji, France and Russia for the USA Sevens in Las Vegas from 2nd to 4th March. They leave the country on Saturday evening.

Shujaa squad to the USA & Canada Sevens: Oscar Ouma (Top Fry Nakuru, Captain), Samuel Oliech (Resolution Impala Saracens, Vice-Captain), Andrew Amonde (KCB), Willy Ambaka (SportPesa Quins), Eden Agero (SportPesa Quins),Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Erick Ombasa (Menengai Oilers), Arthur Owira (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Samuel Ng’ethe (Menengai Oilers) Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach), Will Webster (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Team Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)

