South Africa: Annual Furniture Design Competition Winners to be Crowned at Homemakers Expo

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the crowning of the 5th annual Furniture Design Competition winners set to take place at the 2018 Homemakers Expo.

DATE: Friday, 23 February 2018

TIME: 15:00

VENUE: The Ticketpro Dome, Corner Northumberland Road & Olievenhout Avenue, Northriding, Johannesburg

The Furniture Design Competition is a creation of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti). It aims to identify new talent in the sector and elevate South Africa’s furniture manufacturing capabilities both locally and abroad.

RSVPs should be forwarded to Charles Mnisi via telephone on 012 394 1721/072 523 4886 or e-mail: [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.