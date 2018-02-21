South Africa: Police Committee Calls Attack on Ngcobo Police Station a National Tragedy

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, is appalled by the barbaric attack on a police station in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape. The Committee considers the killing of the six officers a national tragedy.

The attack and killing of police officers is an attack on the state and no stone must be left unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice. “The Committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the killed officers, their colleagues in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and to the community of eNgcobo,” Mr Beukman said.

The Committee has urged the National Commissioner to appoint a senior multi-agency team of investigators headed by a senior General to look into the matter and bring about a speedy prosecution. An intelligence driven investigation will ensure the speedy arrest of these heartless perpetrators.

The community has a critical role to play in bringing the perpetrators to book. “The community must share information with the police to ensure that the investigation is expedited,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

Furthermore, the Committee calls for the urgent implementation of police station safety in line with strong recommendations made by the Committee. Among some of the recommendations made is the installation of CCV cameras in police stations across the country.

The fight against the proliferation of arms must be heightened, as this will remove the tools of crime from these criminals.

The Committee calls on the Ministry of Police together with the Department of Health to move with speed to offer support to the families of the victims of this vicious attack. The Committee will request a briefing from the National Commissioner on this incident when he appears before the Committee next week.

