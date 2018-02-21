United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Rotary International & the First Lady of Ghana Launch 2018 Family Health Days

On February 20, 2018, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo–Addo; representatives from the Ministry of Health; representatives from Rotary International; and USAID/Ghana Mission Director, Sharon L. Cromer, participated in the national launch of Rotary Family Health Days at Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Accra. Since 2014, Ghana’s Rotary Clubs held Rotary Family Health Days, in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organizations, to provide health screening services to vulnerable children, women, and men in the urban and peri-urban areas, benefitting more than 119,000 clients.

This year’s event, entitled “Healthy Families, Healthy Communities,” is scheduled for February 20-24, 2018. Fifty communities located in the Volta, Central, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Northern, and Greater Accra Regions will benefit from targeted outreach activities. Community members will receive condoms; HIV counseling and testing; family planning education; screenings for tuberculosis and diabetes; blood pressure checks; childhood vaccinations and vitamin A supplements; deworming; and eye health testing. USAID/Ghana, through its implementing partners, will support the Rotary Family Health Days with logistics, commodities, and communications.

USAID/Ghana Mission Director, Ms. Cromer, highlighted the importance of providing critical services to under-served communities. She described USAID’s support to the Government of Ghana, ranging from malaria, HIV, maternal and child health, family planning, nutrition, water and sanitation, and social protection: “Only last year, we provided US $71 million support for life-saving health interventions in Ghana.” She also described USAID’s strategic partnership with Rotary International. “We aim to contribute to the country’s sustainable development by expanding the quality and delivery of health services. One way we do this is by partnering with private sector organizations like Rotary International. In the Western Region, USAID and Rotary have partnered with Coca-Cola to provide safe drinking water to a local community in Prestea.”

The U.S. Government has a long history of working with Rotary International to improve health in Ghana. Previous partnerships focused on improving access to water and sanitation facilities such as, family and institutional latrines and boreholes. In 2003 and 2016, USAID signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Rotary Clubs in Ghana committing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: “Ensure access to water and sanitation for all.”

