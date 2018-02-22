Africanews annual audiences up to 6.3 million in less than two years

To measure TV audiences and awareness ratings, Africanews (http://www.africanews.com/) relied on Kantar TNS' expertise through its Africascope survey conducted in 8 French-speaking African countries and 9 capital cities representing more than 18 million individuals, aged 15 and above.

According to the survey, Africanews' audience is young and more affluent than the average of the target population. The majority of its audience are men, who account for 64% of Africanews' viewers in these eight countries.

The survey conducted in eight countries **, also reveals that Africanews' awareness is now 45% up 6 points from 2016. This growth is captured by a weekly audience of 3.2 million viewers.

Africascope also highlights the strong TV audience in all countries surveyed, with an average 90% of people aged 15 and over watching television daily, which amounts to 16.4 million viewers.

Outstanding rates for Africanews in Congo Brazzaville and Gabon

Barely two years after its launch, Africanews is widely acclaimed in Congo Brazzaville where awareness of the channel reaches 78%.

Since its launch, Gabon has been very receptive of the new Pan-African and multilingual news outlet and the awareness rate remains exceptional at 68%.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon, Africanews also enjoys strong awareness levels of 50% and 46 % respectively.

Elsewhere in French-speaking Africa, the awareness of Africanews continues to see a steady growth. 40% of respondents have heard of the channel in Ivory Coast, 35% in Senegal, Burkina Faso, 33 % and 29% in Mali.

Michael Peters, CEO of Euronews and President of Africanews

“Since its launch, Africanews, as the first pan-African and multilingual media outlet, has been offering to its viewers, innovative and qualitative content produced by Africans and broadcast from our headquarters in Pointe-Noire, Congo. This dedicated offer to a rising continent has resonated with local people who year after year renew their confidence for access to a relevant, credible and independent information.”

*Africascope 2017 (January-December) in 8 countries.

**Countries surveyed: Burkina Faso (Ouagadougou), Cameroon (Douala and Yaoundé), Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa), Gabon (Libreville), Ivory Coast (Abidjan), Mali (Bamako) and Senegal (Dakar).

About Africanews

Africanews (www.Africanews.com), launched in 2016 (digital in January, TV in April), stands out as the first pan-African multilingual media source produced simultaneously in French and English, and offering coverage of African and global news from a sub-Saharan perspective.

Today, Africanews TV is available in 38 countries and 11.7 million homes across sub-Saharan Africa thanks to major pay-tv players and national channels (partial broadcast). The Africanews signal covers sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands via two satellites: SES 4 and SES 5.

Africanews’ digital platforms, available around the world, highlights the challenges and opportunities of a connected Africa:

africanews.com (bilingual), two YouTube channels (in English (https://www.youtube.com/africanews) and French (https://www.youtube.com/africanewsfr) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/africanews.channel) and Twitter accounts @africanews and @africanewsfr and also a bilingual mobile application available on App Store (http://apo.af/FAuc49) and Google Play (http://apo.af/qcTVAe).

Africanews is a 100% Euronews subsidiary. Africanews adheres to the same editorial charter as its European sister channel, Euronews.