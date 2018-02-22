First National Bank Mozambique (FNB) and National Aviation Services (NAS) Inaugurate Exclusive Lounge at Maputo International Airport

First National Bank Mozambique (FNB) (www.FNB.co.mz) and National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets, recently inaugurated an exclusive, contemporary lounge at the International terminal of the Maputo International Airport. The FNB Lounge by Pearl Assist offers a modern, luxurious space providing guest with a comfortable environment to relax and unwind, have a meal or catch up on work before departing on their onward journey.

The FNB Lounge by Pearl Assist, was officially inaugurated by General João Martins de Abreu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Civil Aviation of Mozambique, Emanuel Chavez, Chairman of Aeroportos de Moçambique (ADM) (www.Aeroportos.co.mz), Paulo Pereira, Deputy Director General of FNB Mozambique and David Henderson, Group Chief Commercial Officer, NAS.

Operated by NAS Pearl Assist, the FNB lounge is located on the first floor of the Maputo International Airport departures terminal and caters to Platinum and Black Card Limited customers of FNB and First Rand. Card holders can access the lounge by presenting a valid FNB or First Rand credit or debit card and international boarding pass.

Advertisement

The 250 square meter FNB lounge designed by NAS, incorporates world class design and state of the art entertainment facilities for the comfort of all guests. The lounge can seat 55 guests at full capacity. With a range of hot and cold food and drink options, free Wi-Fi, a business centre, a selection of reading material, shower facilities as well as a separate entertainment area for kids, the FNB Lounge is designed to be the ultimate in hospitality.

NAS currently operates 31 lounges across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, at major airports in countries like Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, Morocco and Rwanda.

Henderson said, “We are pleased to be partnering with FNB to open the first of its kind, contemporary lounge at Maputo International Airport. As we see an increase in foreign investments into the country, it is increasingly important to offer world class facilities to local as well as international travellers. With NAS’s expertise in lounge management, investment into resources and handpicked service teams, we are sure to offer FNB customers, as well as other guests the best in terms of comfort and luxury.”

Pereira assured that his institution is committed to surpassing the expectations of the industry while adapting continuously.

According to Pereira, lounge users will be assigned dedicated managers for assistance and will also receive individual cards with a custom chip and pin number to facilitate online payments. “We continue to study the Mozambican market and ask” how can we help you? “, in an effort to introduce more innovative products and solutions to the Mozambican market,” he concluded.

The lounges of the FirstRand group (of which FNB Mozambique is part) are already present in countries such as Namibia, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa and are designed to be the best in hospitality.

The opening of the lounge, is part of the strategy of revitalizing and modernizing the services of the financial institution for its customers, as well as the new positioning of the company, with the motto “an out of the ordinary bank”. This is the result of a new positioning of FNB Mozambique, aiming to offer greater comfort, convenience and excellence, becoming more and more like an innovative banking institution and always ready to create solutions that meet the needs of its clients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Aviation Services (NAS).

Media Contact: Nita Bhatkar – [email protected], + 965 97223703

About FNB

First National Bank (www.FNB.co.mz), is a subsidiary of the First Rand Group, which is a fully integrated financial services provider and one of the big four leading South African retail, commercial and investment banks.

FNB offers a diverse set of financial products and services to the retail and corporate market segments ranging from the consumer, small business and rural corporate markets to large and medium-sized corporate, financial institutions, parastatals and government entities.

FNB is structured into clearly demarcated segments. Segmentation enables focused business units to develop specialized, innovative technologies and products to meet specific needs.

FNB’s services include transactional and deposit taking, card acquiring, credit facilities and FNB distribution channels (namely the branch network, ATMs, call centres, and internet channels).

Within the segments an owner-manager culture directs decision-making in the bank’s numerous business units. Autonomy and accountability underscore FNB’s deeply ingrained entrepreneurial culture.

FNB's operations in Africa

FNB has a well-established and expanding network of subsidiary banks in Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, and Tanzania. The banks all operate under the familiar sun-and-tree logo of FNB.

About National Aviation Services (NAS)

National Aviation Services (NAS) (http://NAS.aero) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 30 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world’s top 10 airlines and managing more than 31 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 8,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

The NAS portfolio of services includes ramp and passenger services, cargo management, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training, travel solutions, lounge management and meet-and-assist packages.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations certification illustrating the company’s commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

Website: www.NAS.aero

LinkedIn: https://goo.gl/u5v66t | Facebook: www.Facebook.com/nasglobal