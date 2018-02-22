Mercer announces Strategic Partnership with Advisory K in Zimbabwe

Mercer (www.Mercer.com), a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) (www.MMC.com), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Advisory K (www.AdvisoryK.co.zw), a Zimbabwe based Consulting firm, to bring leading talent management, consulting, data driven solutions and insights to the local market.

Clients will have access to a range of best practice Mercer solutions, driven by the global thought leadership benefiting current and prospective new Mercer and Advisory K clients in Zimbabwe.

Peter Botha, CEO of Mercer in Africa, said: “We are honoured to partner with such a leading and reputable player in the local market, we are excited about the broad knowledge this partnership will bring to help Zimbabwean organizations thrive in HR management and workforce performance.”

Advisory K specialises in optimizing organizations strategies through its six practices, which include organisation transformation, people and HR solutions, research and analytics. The firm is viewed as a pioneer for culture transformation in organisations that embrace performance as part of their culture.

Ethel Kuuya, Managing Director of Advisory K adds: “As a recognised representative of Mercer in Zimbabwe, we are committed to strengthening and expanding the provision of leading organisation solutions to all sectors in Zimbabwe. This partnership is timely as organisations at large are in a transformational spirit and by joining forces with Mercer we are now able to enhance bespoke change solutions for our valued clients.”

About Mercer:

Mercer (www.Mercer.com) delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC).

About Advisory K

Advisory K (www.AdvisoryK.co.zw) is a business advisory firm that helps their clients through five areas of deep skills: Analytics, Research, Strategy, Transformation and People. As a pioneer in both analytics and strategy implementation support in this market they have managed to develop and roll out projects to help clients to take their business to the next level. For more information visit: www.AdvisoryK.co.zw.