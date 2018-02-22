Minister Shabangu Rolls Out the National Dialogues for No Violence Against Women and Children in Eastern Cape

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Hon Susan Shabangu, MP, and Supra Mahumapelo, North West Province Premier, will launch the roll out the National Dialogues for No Violence Against Women and Children on Monday, 26th February at the Kenneth Kaunda Municipality.

The National Dialogues in North West will take place in the four District Municipalities of the province. The focus of the dialogues might vary from district to district as they will be informed by the social issues and challenges unique to each district.

The National Dialogues were piloted in Limpopo and rolled out in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces as part of the #365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. The dialogues are a platform for deepening democracy whilst ensuring safer and crime-free communities – especially for women and children.

The Department of Women is undertaking the National Dialogues in partnership with the North West Provincial Government, North West Department of Social Development respective municipalities, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, legal and the private sectors.

The objective of the National Dialogues is to assist the Department of Women and government to best understand the nature and root causes of the scourge of femicide, rape and violence against women and children, in order to inform government’s response and course of action.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 26th February 2018

Venue: Jourbertina Community Hall Community Hall, Matlosana Local Municipality, Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality

Time: 09:00

RSVPs: Shavana Mushwana on 012 359 0261/ 078 980 2604/ [email protected] or Thebeetsile Keameditse on 018 388 5099/ 082 797 6955/ [email protected]

