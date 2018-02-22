Security Council Press Statement on the situation in Guinea-Bissau:

The members of the Security Council were briefed on 14 February 2018 by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), Modibo Ibrahim Touré, and by Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, in his capacity as Chair of the Guinea Bissau configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, on the Situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the ongoing political and institutional crisis in Guinea Bissau, due to the lack of willingness of political actors to reach a consensual and sustainable solution. They urged the stakeholders of Guinea Bissau to fully implement the Conakry Agreement without delay. They denounced the actions taken by those who seek to prevent and obstruct the resolution of the crisis. They called for the holding of the legislative and presidential elections, respectively in 2018 and 2019, that are free, fair, credible, and transparent, including through the full participation of women.

The members of the Security Council supported the efforts of ECOWAS to ensure a swift resolution of the crisis and took note of its decision of 4 February 2018 to impose sanctions against those obstructing the implementation of the Conakry Agreement, the only consensual framework to find a lasting solution to this crisis, whose prerequisite remains the appointment of a consensus Prime Minister and an inclusive Government. They expressed their intention to continue to monitor the current political crisis and expressed their readiness to take necessary measures to respond to further worsening of the situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council commended the work of the ECOWAS security mission in Guinea-Bissau (ECOMIB) in enhancing stability in Guinea-Bissau and took note of the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to extend their mandate until 31 March 2018 at their extraordinary session on 27 January 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The members of the Security Council commended the Defense and Security Institutions of Guinea-Bissau for their position of non-interference in the Political Process while ensuring their constitutional role. They believe that the reform of the defense and security institutions remains a key priority.

The members of the Security Council deplored the reported lack of respect for the right of peaceful assembly recognized by the Constitution of Guinea Bissau, as well as the legal instruments of the United Nations, ECOWAS and the African Union. They urged the Authorities of Guinea Bissau to ensure strict respect for its obligations under international human rights law.

The members of the Security Council encouraged continued efforts of regional organizations, in particular ECOWAS, the African Union, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries and the European Union, in mediation and promoting direct dialogue of the political stakeholders of Guinea Bissau in view of the implementation of the Conakry Agreement and the Bissau 6 points Roadmap.

The members of the Security Council stressed the need for continued support and engagement from the international community in supporting the regional efforts, in particular ECOWAS, but also the African Union, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries and the European Union, with the view to resolve the political impasse.

The members of the Security Council welcomed continued engagement of the African Union in promoting a peaceful solution to the current political impasse in Guinea Bissau and the Communique of the 752nd meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union number PCS/Pr/COMM. (DCCLII) issued on 13 February 2018 in this regard.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to enhance his efforts to promote inclusive political dialogue, including the full and effective participation of women such as demonstrated by the Women’s Facilitation Group, and to support the national reconciliation process in close coordination with international partners present on the ground, especially the ECOWAS and the African Union for their continued commitment and their considerable efforts in mediation and facilitation, with the view to resolve political and institutional crisis prevailing in Guinea Bissau.

