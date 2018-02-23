Kano Youth Rugby Championships 2018 - Bigger and Better

Eight hundred Kano youth enjoyed a day of non-stop Rugby action at SAS Stadium, Kano last Thursday. Boys and girls, junior and seniors, schools and communities competed in eight different categories to win trophies as well as school fees for each winning team.



Once again, The Kano Rugby Grand Patron, His Highness The Emir of Kano; Muhammad Sanusi II graced the occasion, and this year, we also enjoyed the support of Acting Governor Kano State Prof. Hafiz Abubakar as well as the Deputy High Commissioner for the United Kingdom, Harriet Thompson.

Watched by an additional two hundred school children and supporters, all those present agreed the tournament was not just bigger, but the rugby was of a higher standard than previous years. Credit must go to the iTry coaches and organisers who delivered the event, proof that rugby has taken hold in Kano State.

The winners were:

⁃ Junior Girls Touch Rugby – Ahmadiyya College

⁃ Junior Boys Touch Rugby – Minjibir Community

⁃ Senior Girls Touch Rugby – Basic College

⁃ Junior Boys Schools Touch Rugby – Basic College

⁃ Junior Boys Tackle Rugby – Barewa II

⁃ Senior Boys Touch Rugby – Minjibir Community

⁃ Senior Boys School Tackle Rugby – Aminu Kano Community College AKCC

⁃ Senior Boys Tackle Rugby – Barewa

A first this year was the introduction of teams from rural Kano State. Funded by a grant from Palladium Group, this expansion paid dividends as the community team from Minjibir won two finals! Jogana and Gezawa performed creditably whilst schools from the Kura axis watched on, eager to join the programme.

As well as encouraging sport and education, the event promoted health in the form of sickle cell genotype awareness via Sickle Scan test kit.

The event was a great example of collaboration and the following parties are thanked for their contributions:

Palladium Group

CFAO Solidarity

British Council

Assene Laborex

Gongoni Group

Cool FM Kano

Toyota Tshusho

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills

Jubailu Bros.

Iceberg Water

Prince Hotel

Givaudan

BIC

Medicus Labs

Kano State Sports Commission

Looking forward to 2019!!

