Statistician-General to release the Education Series Volume IV: Early Childhood Development in South Africa

The Statistician-General, of South Africa, Mr Risenga Maluleke, will release the results of the thematic report on education titled: ‘Education Series Volume IV: Early Childhood Development in South Africa for 2016 on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 in Pretoria.

The thematic report includes the participation of young children in early learning as well as the distribution of existing early learning facilities across the country in contrast to children population. It compares regional, population group and income variations in accessing early childhood packages that are essential for the optimal development of the child. The report also focuses on the lack of access to adequate healthcare, good nutrition, good quality childcare and nurturing, safe environment, early learning and stimulation amongst others.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

