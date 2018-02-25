Rugby: KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya Cup (www.KenyaCup.co.ke) champs KCB made it ten wins from ten with a 41-12 whitewash of Kabras Sugar at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Saturday 24 February 2018.

This match was marked by a frenetic start, KCB and Kabras each squandering try scoring opportunities early on.

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up. The bankers would then land a try through Peter Karia, Mukidza converting to see KCB go 10-0 up.

Kabras would attack, meekly though, KCB adding a second try through Nick Ongeri off a furious maul, Mukidza converting for a 17-0 lead.

Jacob Ojee,with the defense beaten, and the try line beckoning in invitation, dropped the ball, denying KCB the opportunity for a third try.

The bankers' incessant pressure eventually saw former Kenyan skipper Brian Nyikuli barge over the chalk, Mukidza converting for a 24-0 lead at the interval.

A Mukidza penalty saw KCB go 27-0 up before Uganda international Philip Wokorach, Kabras most consistent player on the day, landed a converted try for a 27-7 score.

The bankers would land their bonus point try, Felix Ojow going over with Mukidza adding the extras for a 34-7 lead. Ojow would visit the sin bin moments later, George Nyambua with a try for Kabras to bring the score to 34-12 but Mukidza eventually scored and converted to see the bankers go 41-12 up, a lead they held into the full time whistle.

The result saw KCB secure Kenya Cup home semifinal qualification with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Menengai Cream Homeboyz boosted their Kenya Cup home semifinal qualification chances courtesy of a 121 -11 result over Regional Logistics Mombasa at the Jamhuri Park on Saturday 24 February 2018. The deejays will need to avoid defeat when they play away against the Strathmore Leos next weekend to secure semifinal qualification.

Elsewhere, Resolution Impala Saracens were made to fight for the 23-10 win over the Leos at the Impala club while Top Fry Nakuru kept their slim playoff qualification hopes alive with a 24-11 over Nondescripts at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Stanbic Mwamba posted a 34-20 win over Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, a result that saw them climb two places on the log from 10th to 8th while SportPesa Quins were 43-17 winners over Resolution Kisii.

Collated Results

KCB 41 Kabras Sugar 12

SportPesa Quins 43 Resolution Kisii 17

Stanbic Mwamba 34 Blak Blad 20

Resolution Impala Saracens 23 Strathmore Leos 10

Top Fry Nakuru 24 Nondescripts 11

Menengai Cream Homeboyz 121 Regional Logistics Mombasa 11

