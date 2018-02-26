Botswana Rugby Leagues Unions Kicked Off Saturday

The Botswana Rugby Leagues (www.BotswanaRugbyUnion.co.bw) kicked off this past Saturday except for the ladies league which will commence next Saturday on the 3rd of March 2018. The first match featured a Ten-a-Side Reserve League game between Canon Jaguars and Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN). BUAN ran rampant and ended the first half leading by 19 points (3 tries) having conceded nothing. In the second half Jaguars pulled one back in the third minute but failed to convert, the match ended up 34 points to 5 in favour of BUAN Rams. Another match was a B Division league between University of Botswana Rhinos (UB Rhinos) and Botswana Defence Force Cheetahs. UB Rhinos finally took the monkey off their back by beating BDF Cheetahs 22 points to 12, it has been so long since Rhinos won in this division so much that no one actually remembers the actual date they won this fixture. Rhinos led 12 nil at half time but Cheetahs responded after the break, scoring two tries and a conversion against two unconverted tries by Rhinos.

In the President Cup Division, Falcons drew first blood from an intercept and converted from under the post. From there onwards it was downhill for the men from Tlokweng as Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) scored sixty unanswered points to end the match at sixty points to seven. In Francistown it was a stalemate as Jwaneng Wilderbeests scored and converted their try only for BOTSWANA Accountancy College (BAC NORTH) to do the same ending the first half at 7 apiece. From the break BAC N scored first and converted only for Jwaneng return the favour. The match ended fourteen all.

Super Rugby match saw Canon Jaguars welcome Botho University Ryders in style to the A Division, Jaguars scored their first try on the fifth minute by Adrian Zvarevashe and again on the eighth minute by Ndulamo Salane but failed to convert either of the two. A yellow card on 26th minute to Kagiso Maphanyane of Ryders with Jaguars leading seventeen up after a try by Thabang Moepi did not help their course. At half time Jaguars led with twenty seven unanswered points. In the second half the flood gates opened and Canon Jaguars ran away with the game scoring six tries to end match 66 to 5 after a consolation try by Kabelo Mangwai on the 77th minute. In Tlokweng, former BDF Cheetahs player Koorapetse Lesotlho scored an intercept try on the 4th minute from half way against his former team which was converted by Tshoganetso Katse, Kagiso Ditsebe of Cheetahs was sent to the sin bin on the 26th minute. On the 43rd minute Edward Oosterhuizen converted a penalty but Rhinos responded with another try on the 50th minute with Koorapetse getting his brace and Kaelo Mogotsi converting. BDF Cheetahs came back to score two converted tries and win the match 17 points to 14. A fairly even match it was but the winning streak for Cheetahs against Rhinos continues.

