Department of Trade and Industry Supports South African Firms to Exhibit at the Ghana International Trade Fair

A group of 20 South African companies specialising in agro-processing, chemicals, clothing and textiles, forestry furniture, creative industries, built environment and capital equipment will exhibit their products and services at the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra from 28 February-7 March 2018.

Participation of these companies has been made possible by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme which aims to increasing exports of South African manufactured products to Ghana and beyond. The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the objective of the South African participation in the exhibition is to promote South Africa’s products and services. He adds that this international exhibition will provide an opportunity for South African companies to interact with Ghanaian businesses as well as others that will be participating in the international trade exhibition.

“The exhibition is aimed at offering a platform to not only introduce locally-made products to major decision-makers and prospective buyers on a one-on-one basis, but to also increase a footprint of South African products into the Ghanaian market,” says Davies.

Davies adds that the dti has secured exhibition to accommodate all 20 approved South African firms at the trade fair as a commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment relations with Ghana.

According Davies, Ghana features as one of the key strategic partners for South Africa in West Africa and is important towards advancing integration on the African continent.

This mission forms part of the dti’s objective to identify and create export markets for South African value-added products and services. It will also serve to promote South African products, and service offerings, whilst creating business partnerships between business communities of the respective countries.

