plast & printpack alger 2018 presents more innovations than ever before

Excellent news on plast (www.plastalger.com/plastalger-e.html) & printpack alger 2018 (www.printpackalger.com): A record number of 250 exhibitors from 25 countries present more innovations than ever before. Compared to the previous event, plast & printpack alger 2018 grows by 50% in terms of exhibitor numbers and net exhibition space.

9 countries are represented with national pavilions or groups: Austria, China, France, India, Italy, Qatar, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.

The great number of solutions and technologies on offer makes plast & printpack alger 2018 a highly attractive destination for all professionals wishing to upgrade their existing equipment or invest in new projects in the next few years.

Advertisement

Organised by fairtrade ( www.fairtrade-Messe.de ) and Messe Düsseldorf (www.Messe-Duesseldorf.de), the event is scheduled to take place on 11-13 March 2018 at the brand new Centre International de Conférences d’Alger Abdelatif Rahal CIC.

High-profile 2-day-conference & workshops on “Plastics: The essential material for sustainable development” with 30 speakers from 9 countries

Organized by fairtrade and Messe Düsseldorf in cooperation with German Access, a high-profile 2-day-conference & workshops is running alongside plast alger 2018. The conference & workshops take place on 12 and 13 March 2018 at the Centre International de Conférences d‘Alger Abdelatif Rahal CIC.

Some 30 speakers and presenters from Algeria, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Nigeria, Spain and Tunisia will delve deeply into the topic “Plastics: The essential material for sustainable development”.

Admission to the exhibition, the conference and the workshops is free! Participants can register online via pre-registration.

And here is where the speakers come from:

Algerian government, consultants, associations, institutions and universities

International plastics associations, chambers of commerce or institutions from 9 countries

International technology & solutions providers

This conference & workshops will see valuable exchange between professionals from Algeria, the Maghreb and West Africa.

Why plast & printpack alger is growing so fast: Algeria’s plastics industry is the fastest growing on the African continent

The Country Cluster of EUROMAP-European Plastics and Rubber Machinery confirms significant double-digit growth for the Maghreb countries Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia as well as West African countries such as Nigeria.

The per capita consumption of plastics in Algeria has grown by about 9% annually over the past ten years, from 10.0 kg in 2007 to 23.1 kg in 2017 and is estimated to be 25.8 kg in 2020. The country's plastic consumption has grown by 11% annually over the same period. It has almost tripled from 338 kt to 955 kt. An increase to 1,121 kt is expected by 2020.

Algeria is Africa’s largest importer of plastics in primary forms

As all plastic raw materials are imported (mainly from the Middle East, Asia and Europe) with the exception of 3%, the Algerian market has great potential for exporters.

Imports of plastic raw materials, for instance, grew by 13% annually between 2007 and 2015, from 304 kt to 817 kt, +169%!

Imports of plastic raw materials from other countries have developed as follows:

Morocco: from 374 kt in 2007 to 421 kt in 2015, +12.5%

Tunisia: from 209 kt in 2007 to 286 kt in 2015, +36.8%

Nigeria: from 513 kt in 2007 to 754 kt in 2015, +47.0%

www.plastalger.com

www.printpackalger.com

Characters (incl. blancs): 3,324

Pictures can be downloaded from the gallery (https://goo.gl/LHfmBV).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH & Co. KG.

For more information:

Contact fairtrade Messe

GmbH & Co. KG:

Ms Sarah Nitsche

Head of Marketing & PR

Kurfürsten-Anlage 36

D-69115 Heidelberg

Tel.: +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22

[email protected]

www.fairtrade-Messe.de

Contact Messe Düsseldorf

GmbH:

Mrs Eva Rugenstein

Director Press & PR

Messeplatz

40474 Düsseldorf

Tel. +49/ (0)211-4560 240

[email protected]

www.Messe-Duesseldorf.de

fairtrade – Valuable business contacts

fairtrade (www.fairtrade-Messe.de) was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Managed by its shareholder and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, CIT Solutions, Energy, Environment, Industry and PlastPrintPack and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. A member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, fairtrade’s management system is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

The Messe Düsseldorf Group*:

With a revenue of around EUR 360m in 2017, the Messe Düsseldorf Group (www.Messe-Duesseldorf.de) maintained its position as one of Germany's most successful trade fair companies. 28,700 exhibitors presented their products to 1.35m trade visitors at events in Düsseldorf this year. Moreover, conventions attracted over half a million visitors. About 50 trade fairs were held in Düsseldorf, including 23 number one events in five areas of expertise: machinery, plants and equipment, trade and services, medicine and healthcare, lifestyle and beauty, and also leisure. In addition, there were about 70 proprietary, joint and contracted events outside Germany, demonstrating that the Messe Düsseldorf Group is a leading global platform for export. Messe Düsseldorf GmbH is the trade fair company with the highest level of internationalism in capital goods exhibitions. In all, Düsseldorf trade fairs were attended by customers from about 180 countries. The Group runs a global network of sales offices in 139 countries (75 international representations) as well as competence centres in 8 countries.

* All figures are subject to final accounts.