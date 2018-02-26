Say Hello to Unlimited Entertainment: iflix Partners with Safaricom in Kenya

iflix (www.iflix.com), the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, today announced a partnership with Safaricom (www.Safaricom.co.ke) to give the firms’ customers up to 60 days of unlimited access to iflix’s service with thousands of the world’s best TV shows, movies and more on every device they own.

Customers who register on iflix on 19th March 2018, will enjoy the maximum 60-day entitlement. With over 220 studio and distributor partnerships worldwide, iflix offers subscribers the most extensive selection of iconic, critically-acclaimed TV series and fan-favourite films both internationally and locally available, including hit titles such as The Big Bang Theory, Suits, The Flash, Arrow, Hercules, Mission Impossible, and more. As well as Bollywood hits ABCD, Chennai Express, Phantom, and PK.

On the African front, iflix offers such Nollywood titles as Head Gone, Jenifa’s Diary, The Visit, Bukas and Joints and much more. Local fan favourites include Mchungaji, Beneath the lies, Keep Moving, Dear Mother, For the love of her Son, Inner Beauty, Blood Ties and iflix Originals to be announced.

Safaricom Director for Consumer Business, Sylvia Mulinge, said: “iflix has done an exceptional job in spearheading the entertainment revolution in emerging markets globally. What distinguishes iflix is its constant innovation and commitment to offering its customers an exceptional and entertaining digital experience, which is at the heart of what Safaricom stands for. We believe this partnership will go a long way in meeting the entertainment needs of our customers.”

iflix co-founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt said: “Today is an important milestone for iflix. We are thrilled to make our world-class service available in Kenya and partner with Safaricom, one of the country’s leading communications services provider for our launch. iflix is passionate about local consumers in Kenya. We are committed to offering them the largest selection of entertainment programming, entirely on their terms through a personalised and localised service, to stream or download on any device of their choice.”

iflix Head of East Africa, Paul Coogan added: “We are incredibly excited to bring iflix’s world-class service to Kenya. With the largest selection of the best TV shows and movies from all over the world, iflix is primed to revolutionise the way we as Kenyans consume entertainment. We have a deep understanding of Kenyan consumers and look forward to partnering with Safaricom to deliver on this. Our service in Kenya is for a Kenyan audience! From content selection to marketing, the customer is at the core of everything we do.”

Currently available in 25 markets across Asia, MENA, and sub-Saharan Africa, iflix offers consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

For new subscribers, iflix offers a complimentary one-month trial with full access to its service, features and content, with no credit cards or payment details required. Go to www.iflix.com to register.

