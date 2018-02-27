Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), International Association of Islamic Business (IAIB), Sberbank and IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) organized the 1st Russian Islamic Economy Forum in Moscow – Russia (27th February 2018)

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of IsDB Group (www.IsDB-pilot.org), the International Association of Islamic Business (IAIB) and Sberbank of Russia, in close cooperation with the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) (www.IDBGBF.org) and KPMG have organized the 1st Russian Islamic Economy Forum which was held on 27th February 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

The Forum aimed to provide a long-term platform to facilitate business partnerships and develop joint investments, collaboration and trade facilitation. The Forum also allowed the participants to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges, threats and the road forward towards improved economic integration between Europe and Asia, particularly OIC countries, and the role that alternative finance mechanisms such as Islamic finance can play. The forum focused on the best practices concerning various industries in Russia. Furthermore, the most suitable and favorable financing tools for application in Russia were presented at the forum including SMEs financing. The event also discussed the Islamic economy and the role of Russia in Islamic ecosystem, and highlighted the innovations as the key to the development.

ICD launched a comprehensive report titled “Russia: Bridging New Horizons” which includes some highlights on Russia’s economy in 2018, and the global Islamic finance industry. Also, it includes an overview of the current Islamic finance landscape in Russia and the how can Islamic finance contributes to Russia’s sustainable economic development”

