SBERBANK of Russia signs Memorandum of Understanding with Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) to develop and offer Islamic finance products to its clients

SBERBANK of Russia (SBR) (www.SBERBANK.ru/en) Moscow today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (www.IsDB-pilot.org), to help SBR’s clients access Islamic finance products.



SBR provides its services to more than 70 % of the population of Russia and is one of the leading credit institutions in the world. It helps people's lives better by helping them fulfill their aspirations and dreams.

The MOU will reinforce SBR efforts to develop Russia as a strong hub, hosting activities such as project development, structuring, and financing, catalyzing project opportunities for Russian companies and individuals to meet the needs in the region. ICD, strong with its experience in Islamic finance, will help share its knowledge to develop the corporate, retail and private banking as well as the training needed.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Okan Altasli, the Director of Regional offices at ICD on behalf of the Acting CEO of ICD, Mr. Mohammed Al Ammari, and Mr. Oleg V Ganeev, Deputy chairman of the executive board of SBR. The MOU was signed at the side-lines of the 1st Russian Islamic Economy Forum co-organised by ICD, IAIB, SBERBANK, KPMG and THIQAH in Moscow.

On this occasion, Mr. Okan Altasli commented, “ICD partnership with SBR aims to drive growth in the markets in Russia as well as to enhance economic integration within the regions. This close engagement with SBR will open more doors for Russian individuals and companies to access Islamic finance.”

The diversity of Russian’s individuals and companies will help them diversify their sources of growth, and bring much needed capital and expertise into these markets. ICD’s places the private sector at the heart of development, not only to raise more capital but also to drive innovation. Russian’s private sector is well positioned to help ICD unlock additional financing for global development challenges.

Mr. Oleg V Ganeev added, “SBERBANK considers strong and long term relations with IDB group of companies. There is constantly growing demand in the market for Islamic financing services. We are planning to cooperate with ICD on SME projects in regions of Russian Federation”.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group (www.IsDB-pilot.org). The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Sharia’a. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch, Aa3/P1 by Moody’s and A+ by S&P Ratings. For more information, visit www.ICD-PS.org.