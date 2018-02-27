Second Libya Migration Working Group Convened in Tripoli

The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IOM, the UN Migration Agency co-chaired the second Migration Working Group meeting in Tripoli.



Launched last November, the Migration Working Group is one of six working groups created under the Coordination Framework for International Technical Cooperation with the State of Libya. The working group aims to coordinate technical assistance and policy advice on approaches to migration, serving as a platform for constructive dialogue. The working group is developing actionable tools and practical solutions to aid effective migration governance ensuring respect for human rights, while reducing the impacts of irregular migration.

“Following the establishment of the Migration Working Group last year, this second meeting is a crucial step in cementing the way forward through the finalization of membership and terms of reference,” said Louai Turjiman, Director of European Affairs, Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and the chair of the meeting. “Through this strengthened partnership with IOM, we hope to develop migration management policies that ensure any planned action is fit to the context on the ground and addresses the needs of those vulnerable. We see the Migration Working Group as the main body for coordination with partners on migration.”



IOM has agreed to support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in establishing a support office for the working group, which will facilitate cooperation on migration between members. “Humanitarian aid alone will not address migration challenges in Libya – that is why we are partnering with the Ministry through the Migration Working Group to look at longer term strategies, beneficial to both Libyans and migrants,” said Othman Belbeisi, IOM Libya Chief of Mission and co-chair of the meeting.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has recorded 704,142 migrants in Libya, although some estimates put the number as close to 1 million. The Migration Working Group will provide a platform for enhancing the coordination of programming and resources on migration in Libya, and the harmonization of migration policies across various Government entities covering this domain, with the overarching objective of advising on the strategic direction of the country’s migration management legal and policy framework.

