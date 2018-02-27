Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Troop Contributing Countries of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) 27th February-2nd March 2018

The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will convene a Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on 2nd March 2018 at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

AMISOM TCCs and the Federal Republic of Somalia are expected to participate at the highest level. Invitations to attend have also been extended to representatives of the African Union Commission, UN Secretariat, the European Union Commission, Regional & Sub-Regional organizations, and representatives of the Five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council.

The Summit is being convened within the framework of conclusions of the September 2017 meeting hosted in New York by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. The New York Summit was called to exchange views on the situation in Somalia and the future of AMISOM following the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2372 (2017), whose main thrust was the phased reduction and draw-down of AMISOM troops; and the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali National Security Forces(SNSF).

The March 2nd Summit in Kampala, will therefore provide an opportunity to further discuss the current situation in Somalia; the continued role of the TCCs/AMISOM in Somalia; a mechanism for sustainable and predictable funding for AMISOM; and inputs to the AMISOM transition plan.

The Summit will take place on the morning of March 2nd 2017, and will be preceded by a Meeting of Experts and Senior Officials on Tuesday 27th February 2018, a meeting of Chiefs of Defense Forces on Wednesday 28th February 2018, a Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence on 1st March 2018 .There will also be a Meeting between TCCs and Partners on the same day.

