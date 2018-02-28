Courtesy call by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Seychelles

The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs Jutta Frasch, at State House this morning. The courtesy call on President Faure forms part of her routine official visit to Seychelles.

President Faure expressed his pleasure at welcoming Ambassador Frasch once again to Seychelles and noted that the Government of Seychelles greatly values the excellent long-standing friendship and partnership that exists between Seychelles and Germany.

“Rest assured that Seychelles will continue to support your country. Germany has always been faithful to our development. We share common positions in the international arena. We are a strong partner with the European Union as well as of African development in the region. Looking at the tourism sector, you have contributed highly to the economy. We remain thankful that we can continue to count on Germany for support in meeting some of our development aspirations,” said President Faure.

Their discussions centred on how well Germany is doing in the tourism market in Seychelles. They also spoke about the situation in East Africa, especially in Kenya, and they discussed Germany. The President and Ambassador Frasch also went over different areas of cooperation that could bring the relations between Seychelles and Germany to greater heights, including renewable energy and climate change resilience, amongst others.

Speaking to the local press after the meeting, Ambassador Frasch noted that Germany, being a member of the EU, will continue to support sustainable fisheries, because it is a very important part of Seychelles' economy.

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Mrs Jutta Frasch presented her credentials as Ambassador to Seychelles in March 2016.

