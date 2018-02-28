Emergency Grant Aid for two countries in Africa affected by conflict and drought

1. On February 27, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 9 million US dollars for the persons living under the severe humanitarian situation caused by conflict and drought in Somalia and Central African Republic.

2. This Emergency Grant Aid is to provide humanitarian assistance for Somalia and Central African Republic which suffer from the consequences of conflict and drought, through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Japan will extend humanitarian assistance such as provision of shelters and Non-Food Items (NFIs).

3. With this assistance, in Somalia, approximately 55,000 displaced people affected by conflict and drought are expected to have access to the safe living. In addition, Japan’s assistance is expected to contribute to foster mutual trust in the host communities between displaced persons and local residents totaling 5,000 households, through activities such as rehabilitation of public infrastructure and advocacy to promote coexistence.

4. Regarding the Central African Republic, 17,000 people displaced by conflict are expected to have access to the safe living, and 220,000 people will receive the shelter/NFIs.

[Reference]

Somalia (6 million USD)

Central African Republic (3 million UCD)

