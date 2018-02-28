South Africa: National Assembly Gives the Constitution Review Committee Mandate to Review Section 25 of the Constitution

During its sitting today the National Assembly (NA) resolved to assign the Constitutional Review Committee to review Section 25 of the Constitution – which speaks to the right of property ownership.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led a debate on this motion which the majority party, the African National Congress (ANC), amended before it was later adopted following a vote in the NA.

In its motion, the EFF moved that the NA, in terms of Rule 253, establish an ad hoc committee to review and amend section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the State to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.

The ANC amended parts of the motion to read as such: “With the concurrence of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) instruct the Constitutional Review Committee to review section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses where necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.”

The motion was adopted following a vote where 241 MPs voted for the amended motion with 83 MPs voting against it.

The Constitutional Review Committee has been given until 30 August 2018 to report back to the NA.

