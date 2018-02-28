Special online issue of International Review of Mission offers African perspectives on Mission and Evangelism

As the World Council of Churches (WCC) prepares to hold its next Conference on World Mission and Evangelism (CWME) in Arusha, Tanzania, a special online “virtual” issue of the International Review of Mission (IRM) gathers articles dealing with African perspectives on mission.

Africa, writes editor Benjamin Simon in an introduction to the collection, “is home to some of the most vibrant and inculturated forms of World Christianity, dealing with all sorts of theological issues and topics.”

With the theme, “African Perspectives on World Mission and Evangelism,” this special issue of IRM gathers articles already published that deal with key issues that are at stake in missiological studies in the African context and beyond. All articles may be freely consulted and downloaded.

The CWME gathering takes place in Arusha under the theme “Moving in the Spirit: Called to Transforming Discipleship,” from 8 to 13 March 2018.

“Many missiological perspectives within World Christianity have their origins in the African context,” writes Simon. “Theologians from the African continent have become leading figures in missiological studies and research on World Christianity.”

The International Review of Mission is published by the WCC in partnership with Wiley, the Oxford-based books and journals publisher.

