Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned over the situation of the more than 100 school girls abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on an educational institution in Dapchi Town, Yobe State, on 19 February. He strongly condemns the abduction and attack.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all missing girls and for their safe return to their families. He urges the national authorities to swiftly bring those responsible for this act to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Governments of Nigeria and other affected countries in the region in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

