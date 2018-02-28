Statement by Press Secretary Norio Maruyama on the Terrorist Attack in Somalia

Statement by Press Secretary Norio Maruyama on the Terrorist Attack in Somali:

1. In relation to the large number of casualties arising from two consecutive explosions and gunfight in Mogadishu city near the Office of the President in the Federal Republic of Somalia, on February 24 (February 23 local time), Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured.

2. Japan expresses its strong solidarity with the Government and people of Somalia, and hopes that efforts to establish peace in Somalia make further progress.

3. Japan, alongside the international community, has always strongly condemned terrorism in all forms, and supports the international community’s fight against terrorism.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.