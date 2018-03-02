Secretary Tillerson to Travel to Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi, N’Djamena, and Abuja

Press Statement

Heather Nauert

Department Spokesperson

Washington, DC

March 1, 2018

On his first official trip to Africa, Secretary Rex Tillerson will travel to N’Djamena, Chad; Djibouti, Djibouti; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya; and Abuja, Nigeria, March 6-13, 2018.

Advertisement

Secretary Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa, to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.

During his trip, he will also meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.