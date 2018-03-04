MONUSCO chief condemns targeted attacks against civilians in Ituri

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui, remains gravely concerned by the violence in Djugu territory, Ituri province, that has resulted in the killing of dozens of people since January 2018.

The most recent attack occurred on 1 March 2018 in the village of Maze, in which at least 33 people have been killed.

“I am deeply shocked by this latest attack which has targeted civilians, and that the majority of the victims were women and children. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by this horrifying act”, said the Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Advertisement

“I condemn all kinds of violence and I call on the authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and to ensure that justice if fully served. The perpetrators of these acts must be held to account”, added Mrs. Zerrougui.

The burning of huts, forced displacement and sexual violence directed against women have also been reported in recent weeks in the Ituri province, located in the northern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In support to the Congolese Government-led efforts to address the deterioration of the security situation, MONUSCO has reinforced its presence in the area with the deployment of three temporary military bases in Djugu, Blukwa and Fataki and increased patrolling in Djugu territory since 10 February 2018. The Mission is also engaging all communities and authorities to prevent future attacks and stabilize the situation in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l’Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).