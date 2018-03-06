EnergyNet, organisers of the Africa Energy Forum, is partnering with African Business to publish this year’s Africa Energy Yearbook - the official publication of the annual Africa Energy Forum 2018

Celebrating 20 years of projects, deals & partnerships, the Africa Energy Forum (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com) will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Mauritius from 19-22 June. As the official publication of the Forum, the 9th Africa Energy Yearbook will reflect on the achievements of Africa’s energy sector over the last 20 years with a special anniversary edition examining the role which the African power community has played in these successes.

Content from the yearbook will also be compiled into a Special Energy Report to be published in African Business magazine (www.AfricanBusinessMagazine.com) and circulated throughout the magazine's global distribution network. The report will feature a number of CEO interviews, thought leadership pieces and in-depth analysis on a number of energy-related issues that are shaping the African continent. Distribution will reach 300,000 readers at business lounges and newsstands in over 75 countries.

About African Business

African Business (www.AfricanBusinessMagazine.com) is the undisputed market leader and best-selling monthly pan-African business magazine considered essential reading for anyone with an interest in the continent’s economy and its development.



As the biggest-selling English language business magazine in Africa, African Business sells over 25,000 copies every month to the most influential demographic on the continent, including Presidents; Ministers; CEOs; Thought-Leaders, Academics & NGOs and Senior Decision-Makers from across a wide spectrum of businesses.



About the Africa Energy Forum

The Africa Energy Forum (AEF) (www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com) is the global investment meeting for Africa’s power, energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors. Now in its 20th year, AEF brings together senior decision-makers active in Africa's energy sector to form partnerships, identify opportunities and collectively move the industry forward. AEF has a loyal following of credible players working in the power space, and a track record of delivering a valuable networking experience.