International Women’s Day Celebration and Launching Ceremony of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign, 8 March 2018

We are pleased to invite you to cover the launch of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign in conjunction with the International Women's Day held in cooperation with the General Authority for Culture and the support of the United Nations.

“Libya for Peace” Campaign aims at promoting a culture of peace and peaceful coexistence and highlighting the role of women in peacemaking. This Campaign was initiated by a group of Libyan women after a series of meetings and conferences that resulted in the nomination of seven women from different regions of Libya as coordinators of the campaign.

This inaugural ceremony is the first of several activities to highlight the general plan of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign and the Women's Peace Document that emerged from the Libyan Women's Peace Conference held in Montreux, Switzerland, in September 2015.

Date and Time: 08 March 2018, from 11 a.m–14:45 p.m.

(Media outlets wishing to cover the event are kindly requested to send a confirmation email to [email protected], including full names of the team members before 07 March 2018).

Place: Lebda Hall-Corinthia Hotel-Tripoli

Opening Remarks:

Coordinators of the “Libya for Peace” Campaign

Dr. Hassan Ewneis, Director of the General Authority for Culture

Dr. Asma Alosta, Minister of State for Women Affairs and Social Development

Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).