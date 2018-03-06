Prime Minister Abe Receives a Courtesy Call from the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

On March 6, commencing at 9:55 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from Hon. Kembo Mohadi, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The overview is as follows:

Prime Minister Abe welcomed the visit by Vice President Mohadi to Japan and expressed his expectation that democracy and economic development progress under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and that this year's general election be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Prime Minister Abe stated that Japan will support Zimbabwe's efforts towards this end. Vice President Mohadi, upon delivering a letter from President Mnangagwa to Prime Minister Abe, expressed his gratitude towards Japan's assistance and stated that he wishes to further strengthen the friendly relationship with Japan built since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980 and that Zimbabwe will conduct this year's election in a free, fair, peaceful and credible manner. They exchanged views on the situation in North Korea and Vice President Mohadi stated that Zimbabwe will respect United Nations Security Council Resolutions and will firmly address North Korea's threat. They also shared the view on the importance of advancing economic reform to promote private investment for the development and prosperity of Zimbabwe.

