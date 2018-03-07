Ghana Rugby Celebrates International Women’s Day

The Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) ladies took advantage of Ghana's Independence Day to celebrate International Women's Day that is scheduled on the World Calendar for 8th of March every year.

According to Rafatu Inusah, Ghana Rugby Board Women's Representative, it was a great day for Ladies not only coming together to play and have fun but to discuss the way forward for Women's Rugby in Ghana.

“Clearly, the women are really ready to push themselves and committed to a call. Even though it was a holiday, the committed ladies and for love of Rugby, made their way to come and play Rugby to celebrate WOMEN IN RUGBY,” Inusah said.

Mr. Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, said from his home in the UK that he was delighted about the event and that it underscores his and his administration's commitment to the cause of Women in Rugby.

“We have a dream! Allow me to use this famous phrase by referring to our dream of taking Women’s Rugby in Ghana to become Africa’s powerhouse of WOMEN IN RUGBY,” Mensah said.

World Rugby is placing a high premium on Women’s Rugby and tournaments include the Women’s World Cup, HSBC Women’s Sevens Series as well as participation in the Olympics.

Ghana Rugby also made history this year by incorporating a Women’s Sevens leg as part and parcel of their annual domestic league, the Ghana Rugby Club Championship.

Also see reporting and image galleries of the 2018 Ghana Rugby Women’s Day Celebrations on: Ghana Rugby Facebook Page (https://goo.gl/8gRRPe)

