AIS2018 - Registration Announcement

This June the Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) will bring together about 1,000 innovators, entrepreneurs, policy makers, business and political leaders, as well as academics, researchers and investors who are “thinkers and doers” to join minds for three days in the land of thousand rolling hills Kigali, Rwanda to reflect on how Africans can innovate to address the pressing challenges facing the continent, such as water, energy, food security, health, governance and poverty.

This is a three-day event of inspiring talks, dialogues, hands-on exploration, and futures oriented analysis aimed at mobilizing and inspiring stakeholders to undertake collective actions to promote innovation and the building of robust innovation ecosystems in Africa able to provide the enabling environment to finally address the perennial challenges facing the continent.

The AIS is an exciting and dynamic event that is focused on “how to promote innovation in Africa.” The AIS promotes “synthesis” and it is not simply a tech-oriented platform. The AIS will include an Exhibition Track with up to 50 Start-ups and SMEs to showcase “Made in Africa” innovations to address the challenges facing the continent.

