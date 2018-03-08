mCoin ICO Launch at “The World BlockChain Forum” on April 16th in Dubai

mCoin (www.ONEm.com/mcoin) is the world's first cryptocurrency accessible to 3 billion people without Internet. The official mCoin ICO launch will be on April 16th. The World Blockchain Forum is the biggest blockchain event held this year in Dubai.

The ongoing pre-ICO sale has already attracted participants from more than 30 countries. This is a very good sign for success in the upcoming ICO.

mCoin works with ONEm (www.ONEm.com) services making blockchain technology available on any mobile.

Advertisement

ONEm founded in 2012, developed and deployed a revolutionary mobile platform. The platform allowed mobiles without the internet to enjoy internet-like services. These applications solved everyday problems facing individuals and businesses. This creates a new opportunity to reach an untapped market with billions of people.

mCoin is unique. It reaches 5.8 billion people on mobiles of whom 3 billion people don't have internet access. mCoin is secure because it is not on the internet creating an extra layer of security.

The demand for mCoin will rise due to mCoin's novel mining concept. “Pseudo-mining” is a proof-of-work concept where anybody can earn mCoins through sponsored activities. These special purpose activities impact society in a positive way. Users can spend mCoins through ONEm's Sweb, Market Place and mCatalogue applications.

To foster mCoins’ rapid growth, ONEm has signed telco agreements in more than 20 countries. This figure can double during the current year. Small and medium businesses can work with local mCoin partners. For the first time hundreds of millions of people worldwide can enjoy a digital currency. As a result, mCoin will increase in value where traditional cryptocurrencies can't reach.

Christopher Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of ONEm stated. “It is exciting to see that mCoin's pre-ICO has attracted so many participants. This is a good sign for the launch of our upcoming ICO on April 16 at The World Blockchain Forum in Dubai. We are looking forward to meeting current and new mCoin supporters.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ONEm.

Media contact

Myhoa Tien

[email protected]

+44 203 691 7136

About ONEm

ONEm (www.ONEm.com) is a high tech company based in London established in 2012. ONEm developed and deployed an advanced platform that supports a wide range of unique services. The platform empowers users to enjoy access to a continually growing number of interactive content and applications. What is unique about these services is that they work on any type of mobile without requiring data or Wi-Fi. ONEm has participated in many Telecommunication and Tech conferences around the world including Asia, Africa Europe and The Middle East creating awareness and Partnerships from all around the world.

ONEm's most recent venture, mCoin (www.ONEm.com/mcoin) is bringing cryptocurrency to the unconnected and unbanked community, in line with its overall vision of an inclusive world that is better connected.