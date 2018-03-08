Seychelles: President Faure receives Irish Ambassador

The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, received the Ambassador of Ireland to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Paul Sherlock, for a courtesy call at State House this afternoon.

The President welcomed Ambassador Sherlock back to Seychelles and expressed the hope that his visit serves as another stepping stone to further enhance the strong bilateral relations that currently exist between Seychelles and Ireland.

“There are many opportunities for Seychelles and Ireland to benefit from in the bilateral sphere, and we look forward to continue collaborating with you for the betterment of our two nations,” said President Faure

Areas of discussion included existing partnership and the possibility of enhancing cooperation in areas of common interest such as tourism, fisheries, education, trade, and investment.

Ambassador Sherlock was accredited in November 2017 and is back in Seychelles for his second working visit. Speaking to the press after the meeting, he expressed Ireland’s commitment to ensure implementation of cooperation areas discussed, and the willingness to further explore opportunities for partnership to the benefit of both Seychelles and Ireland.

Also present for the meeting at State House was Ambassador Selby Pillay from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

