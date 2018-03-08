Uganda: Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Attends 8th World Islamic Forum (Youth and Women Summit) 2018

Minister of State for youth and Children affairs Hon Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has said that education and spiritual morals contribute to the development of our youth shaping them into useful members in our communities and ultimately responsible citizens.

Hon Kiyingi made these remarks during the 8th World Islamic Forum which was held from 1st -3rd March in Istanbul, Turkey.

The World Islamic Forum (WIF) is a global organization that strategically contributes to the deepening of the common agenda and soci-economic integration by bringing together representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States and thinkers in the World of Islam, who live all over the world, in the framework of multi-dimensional themes.

With the cooperation of OIC, these summits are organized each year under different themes in different cities. The first one was in 2010 held in Istanbul with successive summits held in Islamabad, Khartoum, Malaysia, Cairo, Baghdad. The next youth summit will be held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan on 17-19 April 2018.

Hon Nakiwala who was the guest of honor at the summit officiated at its opening which was symbolized by the cutting of a ribbon.

On the sidelines of the summit Hon Nakiwala also paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Youth and Sports of Turkey Hon. Osman Askin Bak. The two discussed various issues including Labour export from Uganda and youth Exchange programmes between Uganda and the Republic of Turkey.

Accompanying the Minister was Amb. Stephen Mubiru, Head of Mission, Uganda Embassy Ankara and Ms. Nasikye Tolofaina Second Secretary at the Embassy.

