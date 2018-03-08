World Health Organization Libya delivers neonatal ventilators to Alaafia hospital in Houn city

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Libya delivered two Mechanical ventilators with all their accessories to the Alaafia Hospital in Houn city, one was delivered in December 2017 and the other one last week.

These neonatal ventilators will support the Gynaecology and Obstetrics medical services at Alaafia Hospital, which covers underserved areas in the south and central Libya.

WHO expresses its gratitude to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for funding this initiative, and renewes its commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the health sector across Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).