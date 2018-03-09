France to play Ghana in opening game of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018

The Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 took place today (March 8, 2018), International Women’s Day, at the Rennes Opera House, Brittany. The draw results revealed that hosts France will play their opening match of the competition at Vannes’ Stade de la Rabine on Sunday, 5 August, at 19:30 (local time) against Ghana. New Zealand and the Netherlands were also drawn in Group A.

As momentum around the competition continues to grow, former French international Camille Abily, FIFA Legend Mikaël Silvestre, grassroots footballer Aéla Mocaer and Paralympic skipper Damien Seguin took to the main stage of the opera house as draw assistants, much to the delight of the many young football fans present.

A video news release with footage from today’s launch is available for editorial purposes here.

The competition will be held at four stadiums in all, with venues in Concarneau, Dinan-Léhon, Saint-Malo and Vannes.

