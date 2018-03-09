H.E Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and AU Chairperson to attend the Africa Innovation Summit II (AIS2018), June 6-8, 2018

H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Acting Chairperson of the African Union (AU) will participate in the 2nd edition of the Africa Innovation Summit (AIS2018) (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com), to take place from June 6 to 8, 2018 at the Kigali Conventions Centre, in Kigali, Rwanda, alongside about 1000 innovators, entrepreneurs, policy makers, business and political leaders, as well as academics, researchers and investors.
Register Now! – https://goo.gl/ajej3H
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.
Website – www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com
Facebook – https://goo.gl/imo1HW
Twitter – https://goo.gl/jdGRrg
LinkedIn – https://goo.gl/KWBqVG
YouTube – https://goo.gl/GESJLN
Mail – [email protected]
Download logo
Multimedia content