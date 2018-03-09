Joint Communique on the Occasion of the Second South Africa – Seychelles Joint Commission of Cooperation, Pretoria

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Luwellyn Landers, hosted the Secretary of State and Executive Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles, Ambassador Barry Faure, for the second session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Seychelles on 9 March 2018.

The meeting reaffirmed the close friendship and common interests and values that are the foundation of the strong relationship between South Africa and Seychelles.

Noting that 2018 will see the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Seychelles both sides agreed to work together to commemorate this important anniversary and to strengthen ties between our two countries.

During the meeting we reviewed bilateral political and economic relations expressing satisfaction on the progress achieved in various areas of cooperation since the last session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation in 2014. We further agreed to explore other areas of cooperation over the coming years including in trade and investment; agriculture and fisheries; education and human resource development; environment and blue economy; youth and sports; defence and police; tourism and culture; health; science and technology; maritime and air transport; higher education; and social development.

The Parties further exchanged views on regional and continental developments as well as multilateral co-operation.

At its conclusion, both parties expressed appreciation for the JCC which has provided an excellent platform for dialogue and cooperation since 2014. The parties, demonstrated their commitment to increase cooperation, agreed to hold the next session of the South Africa-Seychelles JCC in 2020, in Victoria, Seychelles.

