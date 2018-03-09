Royal Visit: The Duke of Gloucester to visit Malawi in the Commonwealth Week

His Royal Highness (HRH) The Duke of Gloucester will arrive in Malawi on 12th March – Commonwealth Day – to shine a spotlight on the progress the UK and Malawi are making together in fighting local and global challenges.

His Royal Highness will meet several key government Ministers and officials, including His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

He will start his visit by celebrating a “Commonwealth Big Lunch” with stakeholders in the education sector and 100 schoolgirls who are beneficiaries of the UK’s investments in girls’ education. In parallel, a Big Lunch will be held in Edinburgh with the Secretary of State for Scotland to celebrate the vast connections between the UK and Malawi.

To appreciate how the UK and Malawi are working together to address chronic climate vulnerability faced by rural people in Malawi, His Royal Highness will travel to Kasungu to see a UK Aid-funded project that supports climate change-affected communities to recover their agricultural systems. Also in Kasungu, he will unveil Malawi’s dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy – Chimaliro Forest.

His Royal Highness will travel to Liwonde National Park to see the significant achievements that Malawi has made with UK support in its fight against illegal wildlife trading. As patron of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust he will join their 10 year anniversary celebrations.

The visit will contribute to the build up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that will take place in London in April this year, and the London 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference that will take place in October, where Malawi is expected to have a central role at both events – showcasing achievements and driving ambition for future change.

Commenting on the impending royal visit, the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Ms Holly Tett said:

“The visit by The Duke of Gloucester exemplifies the strong friendship that exists between our two countries. On Commonwealth Day last year we had the Countess of Wessex visiting Malawi and in the past we have hosted a number of high profile royals including Her Majesty The Queen. I hope they keep coming!”

“It is also encouraging that the President will visit London next month for the Commonwealth Summit and that Malawi will have a good story to tell on so many issues including health progress, education, the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking. These are truly exciting times for both our countries to take our partnership to another level, re-energise the Commonwealth as a grouping through which we can together tackle the issues that matter to our people.”

The Duke is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and 2nd son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, who was the third eldest son of George V, and Princess Alice. At the time of his birth he was 5th in line to the throne.

He is a full-time working member of the Royal Family who carries out public duties on behalf of the royal family and in support of The Queen as Head of State and is a patron of several societies and organisations.

