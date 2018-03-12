Seychelles Now a Founding member of the International Solar Alliance

President Danny Faure participated today in the International Solar Alliance-ISA Founding Conference co-chaired by the French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron and the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi.

Seychelles being among the first 15 countries having ratified the ISA Agreement – a project initiated at the COP-21 in Paris in November 2015 – and having the status of Founding Member, President Danny Faure was invited to address the plenary session attended by 22 Heads of State and Heads of Government, and around 500 delegates.

In his intervention, the President highlighted Seychelles’ plan for energy security by achieving a target of 25% renewable energy in 2030 and implementing 100% renewable energy strategy by 2050. President Faure added that such strategy would enable the Country to meet its energy needs, lower carbon emissions, mitigate the adverse effects of climate change as well as provide energy to the population at affordable prices.

In connection with this, President Faure put emphasis on two initiatives already launched in Seychelles, the first one aimed at installing 10,000 LED street lamps across the main islands by 2020. As part of this same “Smart Energy in Public Spaces” programme, public schools, health centres and old people’s homes will use solar photovoltaic panels and other accessories to meet their energy needs. Second program: “Smart Energy in Homes and Businesses” focuses on the establishment of two solar farms on Ile de Romainville.

In the margins of the Summit the President had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of India, during which he congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the success of the Conference and the role given to Seychelles as a founding member of the Alliance. He also reiterated Seychelles’ gratitude for the assistance provided by India through grants and Lines of Credit, saying it impacts very positively on many sectors at the heart of the Country’s development. President Faure and PM Modi also reviewed Seychelles-India cooperation, especially in the fields of human resources development, trade and maritime security.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change, Mr. Didier Dogley, who participated in the technical sessions of the Summit. The Delegation also comprised of Secretary of State Presidential Affairs, Mrs Aude Labaleine, Secretary of State in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Barry Faure, and Seychelles’ High Commissioner to India, Mr. Philippe Le Gall.

