The Secretary’s Meeting with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

Secretary Tillerson met with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti on March 9 to discuss the U.S.-Djiboutian partnership, and exchanged views on bilateral concerns, security threats, and economic reforms. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the Djiboutian government’s support for refugees fleeing regional conflicts, and its role in providing humanitarian relief. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Youssouf for Djibouti’s troop contributions to the AU Mission in Somalia, which advances regional peace and stability. The Secretary conveyed the United States’ appreciation to Djibouti for hosting U.S. military personnel.

