Egypt: U.S. Commits EGP 2.2 Million for Survivors of Al Rawda Mosque Attack

To help the survivors of the November 24 terrorist attack on the mosque in Al Rawda village, the United States made a donation of EGP 2.2 million to the Egyptian Red Crescent for psychosocial counseling and vocational training to aid families and help provide sources of livelihood to those who lost loved ones. This offer of humanitarian assistance was accepted by Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Dr. Sahar Nasr on behalf of the Government of Egypt on March 12.

“These funds will allow the Egyptian Red Crescent to provide psychosocial support to further the process of recovery for those children who lost loved ones,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger at a signing ceremony with the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and the Minister of Local Development. “We are also assisting the Egyptian Red Crescent in providing livelihood support to families deprived of incomes due to the attack. This is from the American people to the Egyptian people, a sign of friendship and sympathy, and part of our unbending commitment to defeating terrorism together.”

The support of the U.S. government will build on the vital assistance that the Egyptian Red Crescent has already been providing to those affected by the attack. The vocational training supported by this grant includes the provision of weaving looms and supplies to women who lost family members in the attack.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy – Cairo.