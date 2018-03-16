President Ramaphosa to Undertake a Working Visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe on 17 March 2018 as the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The visit forms part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region, whereby newly elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls to the neighbouring countries.

During the visit, President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

It is expected that the SADC Heads of State will pay a particular focus on the latest political and security developments in the Region including the regional economic integration agenda in the Southern African Development Community.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Ms. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

