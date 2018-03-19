Congo - Pool : 70 million dollars for humanitarian response and early recovery for 114,000 people in need of assistance

70.7 million dollars are needed to provide humanitarian assistance and to stimulate recovery for 114,000 people in the Pool Department, according to the announcement of the Government and the United Nations in Brazzaville on the 16th March on the occasion of the launch of the 2018 Plan for Humanitarian Response and Early Recovery in the region.

This Plan for Humanitarian Response and Early Recovery is an update of the 2017 Plan for the Pool. It targets 64,086 displaced people (including 40,543 women and girls), 5,571 host families (25,000 people) and 25,000 people remaining in affected areas.

Early Recovery is the main focus of this second Humanitarian Response Plan. The Plan will also address some important remaining humanitarian needs such as food security, protection, WASH, health, nutrition, shelter and non-food items, and education.

The plan comprises two linked components: to deliver humanitarian assistance to areas of displacement as well as to areas in the Pool that have been inaccessible until recently, and also to stimulate early recovery to support the reintegration of displaced people returning to their homes as well as those who remained in affected areas.

Funding required for these two components are 47.8 million dollars for early recovery and 22.9 million dollars for humanitarian assistance.

The early recovery support will consist on the one hand of the creation of income-generating activities in areas of displacement, and on the other, the reconstruction of health and education structures and agriculture to support returns to districts of origin when the time comes.

The Humanitarian Response Plan launched on 18 July 2017 received funding totalling 13,524,093 US dollars, representing 57.06 % of the total appeal of 23,700,000 dollars.

